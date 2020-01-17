Check Closings and delays here!

Man suffers gunshot injury along Locust Street in Davenport

Posted 11:44 am, January 17, 2020, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man with a gunshot wound was treated at a local hospital after being shot on Locust Street in Davenport.

The man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening, January 16, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

According to police, investigators found that that man had been shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street where a disturbance was reported.  That’s near multiple businesses, at the intersection of Pershing Avenue.

A fired cartridge case was found in the area.  There were no other injuries reported nor any damages.

Police said the man’s wound was not life-threatening.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.