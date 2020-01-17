× Man suffers gunshot injury along Locust Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man with a gunshot wound was treated at a local hospital after being shot on Locust Street in Davenport.

The man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening, January 16, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

According to police, investigators found that that man had been shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street where a disturbance was reported. That’s near multiple businesses, at the intersection of Pershing Avenue.

A fired cartridge case was found in the area. There were no other injuries reported nor any damages.

Police said the man’s wound was not life-threatening.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.