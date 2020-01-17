× Davenport West science teacher charged with invasion of privacy

BETTENDORF, Iowa– A Davenport West High School science teacher was arrested Friday on numerous charges of “Invasion of Privacy (Nudity)”.

Clinton VanFossen, 58, was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy (nudity), one count of electronic and mechanical eavesdropping and one count of obstructing prosecution.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.

VanFossen was booked just after noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.