Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA-- If you're heading out on I-80 Friday, January 17, be careful.

Ac accident caused cattle to go onto the interstate. Davenport Police say it happened at the I-280 interchange around 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, causing east bound traffic near Walcott to move slowly back to the Quad Cities.

The mess was cleaned up by about 4 a.m. Friday. Police say the driver involved in the accident was not hurt.