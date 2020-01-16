WQAD Sports January 16th- Bettendorf wrestling bests Assmption, Lady Rocks race past Moline, and more

Posted 11:05 pm, January 16, 2020, by
  • Bettendorf Wrestling bests Assumption 38-17
  • Lady Rocks race past Moline by 16
  • United Township bests Sterling 63-57 as Jasmine Bell passes the 1000 point makrk
  • Bettendorf girls best Assumption
  • Muscatine girls edge Pleasant Valley
  • Camanche boys stay perfect with an easy win in Wilton
