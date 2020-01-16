- Bettendorf Wrestling bests Assumption 38-17
- Lady Rocks race past Moline by 16
- United Township bests Sterling 63-57 as Jasmine Bell passes the 1000 point makrk
- Bettendorf girls best Assumption
- Muscatine girls edge Pleasant Valley
- Camanche boys stay perfect with an easy win in Wilton
WQAD Sports January 16th- Bettendorf wrestling bests Assmption, Lady Rocks race past Moline, and more
-
WQAD Sports December 10th- Hoops Frenzy
-
WQAD Sports December 4th
-
Sportscast January 9, 2020
-
WQAD Sports January 14th- Hawks win on road and HS Hoops
-
State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout
-
-
Randazzo’s Rants Podcast: The most unforgettable QC sports moments from the last decade
-
WQAD Sports December 3rd
-
Sportscast January 7, 2020
-
Sportscast November, 30, 2019
-
QC student hunger drive raises 568,000 meals
-
-
Sportscast December 5, 2019
-
WQAD Sports November 21st- Iowa hoops, Miller picks Illini, JDC honored and more
-
WQAD Sports- October 10th Assumption football; PV and Moline Volleyball