× Wintry system arrives later Friday through Saturday… Several inches in spots

Even with all that sunshine, a cold day it has turned out to be with temperatures only climbing in the teens with just enough wind to produce wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures will remain pretty cold overnight with lows around 10 degrees and wind chills near 0. At the same time, clouds will be on the increase as the well advertised wintry system moves in.

With the cold air in place, accumulating snow will develop just after lunchtime along the river with areas farther east later in the afternoon. Right now, I see at least several hours of snowfall before we see the change over to a freezing rain/sleet event later on in the evening. It won’t be until a couple of hours after midnight when its all rain through the mid morning hours on Saturday. Roadways will be a challenge starting later tomorrow and last right through Saturday.

High temperatures on Saturday will be just above freezing early in the morning before cold, blustery winds of 20-40 mph plunge temperatures into the teens that afternoon.

Temperatures will bottom out that night with lows around 0 and wind chills in the minus teens! That will result in single digit highs and at or below zero overnight lows for most the next couple of days.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

