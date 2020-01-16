Truck crashes into McHenry County Starbucks, injures 5

Posted 7:28 pm, January 16, 2020, by

MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois– CBS Chicago reports that five people were injured when a full-size pickup crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, causing the building to collapse.

According to the report, McHenry Police spokesman Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when it lost control and crashed into the building.

Dispatch reports indicate that it happened shortly before 5 p.m., in the 4300 block of West Elm Street.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.