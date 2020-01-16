× Truck crashes into McHenry County Starbucks, injures 5

MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois– CBS Chicago reports that five people were injured when a full-size pickup crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, causing the building to collapse.

According to the report, McHenry Police spokesman Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when it lost control and crashed into the building.

Some guy just drove his truck right into the Starbucks in Mchenry (via @moneylinematt23 ) pic.twitter.com/p17FjhmmGk — Chase (@chase_cco) January 16, 2020

Dispatch reports indicate that it happened shortly before 5 p.m., in the 4300 block of West Elm Street.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.