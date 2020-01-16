Truck crashes into McHenry County Starbucks, injures 5
MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois– CBS Chicago reports that five people were injured when a full-size pickup crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, causing the building to collapse.
According to the report, McHenry Police spokesman Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when it lost control and crashed into the building.
Dispatch reports indicate that it happened shortly before 5 p.m., in the 4300 block of West Elm Street.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.