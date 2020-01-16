WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and they’re now being transferred over to the Senate for trial. The House impeached Trump for abuse of power, alleging he used military aid as leverage to force Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ investigation by blocking documents and witnesses. Thursday will mostly be one of housekeeping and ceremony. According to the Associated Press, the seven impeachment managers who will present the prosecution — all House Democrats — will go to the Senate at 11 a.m. CT to formally present the articles. The managers delivered the articles Wednesday in a traditional, ceremonial procession voting 228-193 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate. Related Story

The move launched a landmark trial to decide whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal from the White House. Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson was the only House Democrat to vote no on sending the articles to the Senate. House managers named to prosecute the case by Pelosi will now walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession. The White House released a statement criticizing the naming of those managers saying, "the only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people." Wednesday morning, Pelosi unveiled who would be the impeachment managers representing Democrats in the Senate trial.

She named House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff as the lead manager. He will be joined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren of California, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida, Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas. In that statement Wednesday the White House said, "the Speaker lied when she claimed this was urgent and vital to national security because when the articles passed, she held them for an entire month in an egregious effort to garner political support. She failed and the naming of these managers does not change a single thing."

According to The Associated Press, after the House officially votes to send the articles to the Senate, the entire prosecution team will line up behind House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will be holding the articles. The procession will walk, two by two, through National Statuary Hall, past Pelosi’s office, across the Rotunda and to the doors of the Senate. The articles will be handed to Secretary of the Senate Julie E. Adams.

The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment court as early as Thursday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects the trail to start in earnest on Tuesday.

The Constitution calls for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, in this case John Roberts, to preside over all 100 senators who serve as jurors. The senators will have to swear an oath to deliver “impartial justice” — something that has come under scrutiny after McConnell said publicly last month “I’m not impartial about this at all.”

McConnell also said he is coordinating with White House counsel — the lawyers who will defend Trump — on how to proceed.

Arguments are expected to begin Tuesday. The trial will go six days a week with Sundays off, according to Senate rules. But the Senate can vote to change the rules. The trial rules also state that senators must stay off their phones.

Two-thirds of the senators are needed to find Trump guilty to convict him and remove him from office, but it’s expected he won’t get close to the 67 votes needed. McConnell also stated as much last month.

But for most things related to the trial, only 51 votes are needed. That includes the calling of witnesses or potentially dismissing the trial altogether.

There are enough Republican senators who have indicated they will not be in favor of dismissing the trial, but it remains to be seen if any witnesses will be called. Former national security adviser John Bolton has said he will testify if subpoenaed.

There are four Republican senators and four Democratic senators in particular to keep an eye on.

On the GOP side, they are Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. A 51-vote majority is needed to approve the calling of witnesses. If all Democrats and independents vote in favor, they need four Republicans to come over. These are the most likely ones.

On the Democratic side, the ones to watch are presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado. They are required to be at the trial, which means they will be taken off the campaign trail less than two weeks before the first primary votes are cast in the Iowa caucuses. Sanders and Warren are among the four front runners in the most recent Iowa polls. Klobuchar is trailing them and Bennet is barely registering in any state or national polls.