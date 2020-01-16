WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and they’re now being transferred over to the Senate for trial.

The House impeached Trump for abuse of power, alleging he used military aid as leverage to force Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ investigation by blocking documents and witnesses.

Thursday will mostly be one of housekeeping and ceremony.  According to the Associated Press, the seven impeachment managers who will present the prosecution — all House Democrats — will go to the Senate at 11 a.m. CT to formally present the articles. The managers delivered the articles Wednesday in a traditional, ceremonial procession voting 228-193 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

The move launched a landmark trial to decide whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal from the White House.

Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson was the only House Democrat to vote no on sending the articles to the Senate.

House managers named to prosecute the case by Pelosi will now walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession.

The White House released a statement criticizing the naming of those managers saying, “the only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people.”