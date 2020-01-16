× Monmouth man accused of sexually abusing teen

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A man is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

A case report from the Monmouth Police Department said that 23-year-old William Chase Carnes charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a 15-year-old.

An investigation was launched in late December when the Monmouth Police Department received a complaint about a possible sexual crime involving Carnes, according to the case report.

After speaking with those involved, police discovered said that Carnes was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager in April of 2019 in a dorm room at Monmouth College, read the case report.

Carnes surrendered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, January 10. Court records show that Carnes posted bond and was scheduled to appear in court on February 11 at 9 a.m.

According to a report by WGIL, Carnes previously served as the golf coach at United High School, but resigned in September.