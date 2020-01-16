Iowa lost nearly $2 billion in 2019 because of weather

A federal report says Iowa suffered $1.9 billion in losses from disastrous weather last year.

The bomb cyclone in March caused most of the damage dumping snow across much of the country.

Rain and snowmelt runoff led to record flooding in Iowa, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including in Davenport, Iowa after HESCO barriers breached in the downtown area.

The report says the U.S. as a whole experienced 14 weather disasters with damages exceeding $1 billion for each event totaling about $45 billion.

Iowa’s costliest year for weather was 1993, when the state sustained more than $11 billion in losses, mostly from flooding.

