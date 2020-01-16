Flu forces entire school district in McDonough County to close

cropped view of sick woman with glass of water and pills have a sore throat

BUSHNELL, Illinois — A school district south of the Quad Cities shut down completely due to absences from flu.

A post on the Bushnell-Prairie City Schools Facebook page said they had seen “increasing and excessive absences among staff and students” who were sick with the flu and flu-like symptoms.  Because of this, district leaders decided to close the school Thursday and Friday, January 16 and 17.

The district planned to reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

A spokesperson from the school said the illnesses had hit their elementary school students the hardest.

“We are hopeful that this break in school attendance will decrease the cross-contamination that often occurs in public places,” read the Facebook post.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity is considered high in Illinois and Iowa.

