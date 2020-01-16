Farmers puzzled over phase one of the trade deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA-- The regions farmers are skeptical over china`s pledge to buy from America.

The 'phase one' agreement - signed yesterday - will see Beijing purchase upwards of 30 billion dollars worth of farm goods.

Soybean producers say China is yet to come to the table.

Robb Edwoldt is a soybean and corn farmer, this past year he's been hauling seed.

For nearly two years, the world`s largest economies have been slapping tariffs on each other.

This week China agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of farm products from America over the next two years.

It's part of what's called "phase one" of the deal.

Overnight soybean futures dropped nearly 15 cents per bushel.

Farmers are puzzled over where soybeans fit into this agreement.

Others say while the agreement looks good on paper, they're yet to see more money in their pockets.

Silos across the Quad Cities remain full as farmers hold off for the right price.

Till then the regions producers remain in limbo.

The U.S. today signed a deal between Canada and Mexico, it's set to create hundreds of new jobs and eliminate tariffs on most goods traded among the three countries.