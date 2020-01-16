× Burlington woman arrested on forgery and counterfeiting charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Police say a Burlington woman they arrested is tied to numerous check forgeries in the Burlington and West Burlington area.

Burlington police have arrested Kathy Conard, 33, on felony forgery and counterfeiting charges.

According to police a several weeks long investigation into local check forgeries in the Burlington and West Burlington area.

On Thursday, January 16, police found and arrested Kathy Conard in her home.

Her bond is set at $30,000.