BREAKFAST WITH… the AARP President of Iowa: Why it’s important to caucus February 3rd

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Iowa Caucuses are coming up, and if you've never caucused before in the state, don't worry.

Chuck Betts, the President of the AARP of Iowa, joined us Thursday, January 16, on Good Morning Quad Cities at the Iowa Machine Shed.

He discussed how the process differs between Republicans and Democrats. For more on that story, click on Madison Conner's article from January 3rd of this year, or if you're interested in finding out where you caucus.

Thursday morning, Betts said it's important for people to support their candidate at their caucus event because it starts the delegate process for the county, state, and national conferences.

"It ends up at the national conference, with the number of delegates that survived through that whole process, selecting the candidate for the party," he said.

