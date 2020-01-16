Augustana athlete Jacob Pauley balances hoops with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College athletes have plenty on their plates, but for one Augustana basketball player, the balancing act includes much more than the sport or even academics, and it's his greatest motivation each and every day.

Augustine's Jacob Pauley looks like any other college student-athlete.

A normal day consists of class, practice at the Carver Center and twice a week a conference showdown in the CCIW.

But for the former Geneseo standout, there's 1 thing that makes his life much different than his teammates.

Estes is the energetic 2-year-old daughter of Jacob and his wife Kaitlin. Jacob and Caitlin found out they were expecting during Jacob's senior year of high school.

Jacob says that support system has allowed him to continue playing the sport he loves.

Head coach Grey Giovanine says it's Jacobs maturity that stands out the most.

"It's a very different perspective than what our other players are accustomed to and I've really tried to put that to the forefront. I'll ask our team what they did on their days off and they've slept in or played video games." "I think it's been a great thing for our payers to be around someone that has that type of responsibility."