Agribusiness Seminars offered for Illinois farmers

MORRISON, Illinois-- After farmers were hit with a difficult season in 2019, Illinois farmers can learn how to better plan and prepare for the upcoming crop planting season with Agribusiness Seminars.

COUNTRY Financial, Illinois Farm Bureau and several other organizations are offering advice on topics from navigating the crop insurance claims process to the market outlook on grain prices for 2020 all across the state.

Doug Yoder, the COUNTRY Financial Crop Agency Manager said these seminars helped several farmers throughout the tough 2019 season.

“These meetings proved helpful during a rough 2019 and assisted many of our clients to be in better positions to overcome the weather challenges they faced because they better understood the resources available to them," Yoder said in a press release.

The next upcoming seminar is being held Friday, Jan. 17 in Morrison, Illinois. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Whiteside County Farm Bureau at 100 East Knox Street. The programs start at 9 a.m.

The seminars will continue through February.

Additional dates and locations can be found here.