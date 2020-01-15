WHAT’S HAPPENING? Icestravaganza, Chili Cook-Off, and A Visit from the Kansas City Royals GM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA - Icestravaganza is back!

It takes place Saturday, January 18th in the Freight House Farmers' Market area in downtown Davenport from 11am to 4pm. The free event includes ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations from five professional ice sculptors, games, crafts, and more.

If you're not able to make it during the day, the Icestravaganza After-Party is taking place after the main event from 6pm to 8pm. The 21+ and older event includes craft beers from Front Street Brewery and spirits from Mississippi River Distilling Company. All drinks will be served from a 20-foot ice bar! There's also going to be a live DJ, a fire dancer performance, and complimentary appetizers from Antonella's Pizza and The Diner. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

DAVENPORT, IOWA - There's a special speaker coming to Davenport as well Wednesday, January 29th. Kansas City Royals' General Manager Dayton Moore will be speaking at the Quad Cities River Bandits Hot Stove Dinner.

Moore played baseball for and graduated from Moline High School in the early 1980's. Wednesday's event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park. Tickets cost $60. They may be purchased the day of the event. For more on it, click here.

MOLINE, ILLINOIS - Get out your cookbooks and grab your crockpots. There's a chili cook off happening Sunday, January 19. It's happening at Christopher D's downtown.

Register your pot before noon. That's when the taste testing gets underway. It's $5 to be a judge. Proceeds go to the Quad Cities Honor Guard Chapter 299. The winner will get a coveted medal. It's the third year of the cook-off. In 2019, they raised more than $125. For more on the event, click here.