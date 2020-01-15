× Traffic congestion reported on U.S. 67 near Milan

UPDATE: Traffic maps showed improvement in the area of U.S. 67 where it had previously been congested.

Both directions of travel were impacted, but were improved by 6:20 p.m.

MILAN, Illinois — Traffic maps showed a backup on U.S. 67 in Milan around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15.

A News 8 viewer said several emergency vehicles were at the scene of what appeared to be a crash.

A spokesperson from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they had crews on scene, but could not confirm any information.

Traffic maps showed congestion in both directions.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.