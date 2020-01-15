Traffic congestion reported on U.S. 67 near Milan
UPDATE: Traffic maps showed improvement in the area of U.S. 67 where it had previously been congested.
Both directions of travel were impacted, but were improved by 6:20 p.m.
MILAN, Illinois — Traffic maps showed a backup on U.S. 67 in Milan around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15.
A News 8 viewer said several emergency vehicles were at the scene of what appeared to be a crash.
A spokesperson from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they had crews on scene, but could not confirm any information.
Traffic maps showed congestion in both directions.