× More wintry mix on its way, tracking a late week storm

A new system is on track to bring some snow and rain to the Quad City area on Friday.

The biggest difference between the upcoming system and the winter storm last week that we will have colder air in place at the beginning of the event.

Snow will begin Friday afternoon/early evening and temperatures will not rise above freezing until later Friday evening. Once temperatures get above freezing, we will see freezing rain and rain before switching back to snow before sunrise Saturday morning.

Precipitation should be done by Saturday afternoon.

Slick roads are possible for the Friday evening commute.

Hometowns most at risk to see some accumulating snow are those who are north of the I-80 corridor and vice versa for areas that will see more wintry mix and rain.

An arctic front will move through late Friday night, gradually bringing colder temperatures. Expect temperatures to continuously fall throughout Saturday as an area of high pressure builds into the area.

This will keep temperatures bitterly cold through the start of the new work week.

Any watches or warnings will be posted to WQAD.com.

To know about weather FIRST, download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here