Sterling man accused of setting pickup truck on fire on Christmas

STERLING, Illinois-- A Sterling man is being charged after police say they found a red pickup truck engulfed in flames on Christmas day.

Nicholas J. Capes Sr. was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 14 for reportedly setting fire to a 1989 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Dec. 25, 2019, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department.

Police received reports of the burning truck just before 6 a.m. on Christmas in the 600 block of West 9th Street in Sterling near the Rock River Jazz Band, Inc. building. Officers found items at the scene that led them to believe the truck was set on fire intentionally, the statement said.

Capes is being charged with criminal damage to property, theft and reckless conduct.