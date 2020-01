Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Augustana Men's Basketball beats Wheaton at home 79-73 in overtime.

St. Ambrose men beat St. Francis at home 72-66.

St. Ambrose Women fall to St . Francis 67-47.

Geneseo girls improve to 8-0 in the Western Big 6 with win over Galesburg.

Roger Craig overlook once again for the NFL Hall of Fame. Dike Slater who played for the Rock Island Independents and Alex Karras who played for Iowa will be going into the HOF.