Thanks to a mix of freezing rain, roads in the Quad Cities area are slick and slippery. Add some extra time to your morning commute to stay safe and avoid any traffic hang-ups throughout Wednesday morning.

Check back here for updates on roads near you:

5 a.m. West-bound Interstate 80 is closed at West Branch, Iowa. The road is blocked due to several crashes between Exit 254: Country Road X-30 and Exit 259: Country Road X-40 (Near West Branch).

There’s a nine minute delay.