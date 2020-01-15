× Police say Gladstone man successfully evaded them during chase, doesn’t get so lucky the second time

HENDERSON COUNTY– A Gladstone man has been arrested on a litany of charges after police say he led them on a chase.

Sheriff Haynes says Brandon Bielser, 37 of Gladstone has been arrested.

Police say Bielser fled from Deputy DeJaynes on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

“Deputy DeJaynes attempted to stop Bielser after seeing him drive without headlights, in an attempt not to be seen.”

According to police, Bielser had a stolen dealer license plate on the vehicle. The officer claims the weather was too bad to continue the chase safely.

“Due to the bad weather and road conditions, the Deputy ended the pursuit.”

Days later on January 14, Deputy DeJaynes says they spotted the same vehicle driving in Gladstone. With the help of a Henderson County Auxiliary Deputy, they managed to stop the vehicle and blocked it from attempting to elude Deputies again.

Bielser was in the car and was arrested.

Bielser is charged with driving without headlights, improper use of registration, reckless driving, no valid registration, possession of an open title (felony), aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer (felony), operating uninsured vehicle, possession of stolen property, and driving while license revoked (felony).

Bielser is currently being held in the Henderson county jail without bond, pending an appearance before a judge.