Peoria airport adds direct flights to Nashville

PEORIA, Illinois — Direct flights to Nashville are expected to be available out of the General Wayne A Downing Peoria International Airport starting in June of 2020.

The airport’s website shows that Nashville will be the 12th destination out of Peoria. Allegiant Air will begin servicing those Nashville to Peoria flights on June 4.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, a flight in each direction has been scheduled for Sundays and Thursdays. The flights are expected to run through November, and may be extended based on demand.

