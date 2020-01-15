On A Mother Level: Pawn Shops

Maryann Tyler confesses her deep dark secret – a love for pawn shops. This hilarious conversation starts with a strange love affair for a good jewelry bargain. Then, she tells Denise about raising teenagers, the anxiety that seems prevalent in today’s teens and how she’s trying to establish relationships with them that are built on trust.
