Mother and son behind Special Kneads Bakery receives a special gift on Good Morning America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVA, Illinois-- A Galva woman and her son got a big surprise during Good Morning America.

We first introduced you to Margaret Cortes and her son Frankie in December of 2019

The family was featured on Good Morning America for their unique bakery "Special Kneads Bakery". But they aren't coming back to the Quad City empty-handed.

ABC presented Frankie with a golf cart and he says it will help him do something he can't do right now.

Frankie has cerebral palsy and his mom was worried about his future, so with $12,000 she opened up Special Kneads bakery in downtown Galva and hired her son to work there.

Watch the segment below!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video