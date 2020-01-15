Keyciyah Huge; wanted for aggravated battery of a police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 21-year-old Keyciyah Huge. She's 5' 7", 132 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. She is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, obstructing justice and criminal damage to property.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.