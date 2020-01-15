× Get Ready! Next wintry system still on track to develop later Friday.

Road conditions have looked a lot better compared to this morning, as skies are a bit foggy with temperatures just above the freezing mark.

Skies will slowly improve tonight as brisk winds out of the northwest will plunge temperatures around 10 overnight with wind chills around 0.

Thursday will be your brightest day until the end of the weekend with highs only in the lower 20s. No nasty wind chills that day as winds will remain light.

Our next wintry system is still on track for Friday afternoon. This still appears to be a slushy event of snow followed by sleet and freezing rain Friday night then changing to all rain well before sunrise Saturday morning.

Several inches of accumulation are possible through Friday evening, before becoming slushy that night into Saturday morning. Roads will become hazardous through this period, so be weather aware.

Arctic air plows in with the passage of this system with highs in the teens and lows around 0.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: