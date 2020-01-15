× CDC: Outbreak caused by romaine lettuce is over

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that romaine lettuce from California’s Salinas Valley growing region is now safe to eat.

A total of 167 people in 27 states were infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli which CDC linked to a common grower in California. Of the 167 cases, 85 resulted in hospitalization, with 15 people developing kidney failure, the CDC reported. No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, the most recent outbreak came from a strain of E. coli that causes more severe illness than other strains. It is the same strain responsible for the outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018, the CDC said.