Burlington man arrested in connection to string of local burglaries, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois– A Burlington man has been arrested after police say he is responsible for several burglaries in multiple counties.

The Warren County Sheriff says they arrested Tom Harmon, 39, on Tuesday, January 14, after being found at the machine shed near Swan Creek, south of Monmouth in Warren County.

Police say Harmon is suspected of committing burglaries throughout the local area.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Macomb Police Department led investigative efforts as information was developed, resulting in further inquiries in other jurisdictions affected by the burglaries, including Monmouth, Macomb, McDonough County, Henderson County, and Iowa jurisdictions in Lee County, Mt Pleasant, Des Moines County, and Burlington. Items believed to have been stolen were recovered but an assessment of the total value has not been completed.”

Harmon is being held in the Warren County Jail charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. His bond is set at $20,000.