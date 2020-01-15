× 1,000 tons of dirt dumped inside TaxSlayer Center ahead of rodeo show

MOLINE, Illinois — Ahead of the yearly rodeo show coming to the TaxSlayer Center was the annual dirt dump to prepare the grounds.

Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo comes to town on Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18. To prepare, the TaxSlayer Center has to be filled with dirt. 1,000 tons to be exact.

On Wednesday, January 15, crews dumped 65 loads of dirt over the covered ice floor, according to the facility’s Director of Operations, Kevin Snodgrass.

Snodgrass said the dirt isn’t just any dirt that you’d find outside, it’s specially formulated for the weekend’s activities. The dirt compacts well, but also has some give to help cushion riders when they fall.