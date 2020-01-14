WQAD Sports January 14th- Hawks win on road and HS Hoops

Posted 11:36 pm, January 14, 2020, by
  •  Iowa rolls at Northwestern 75-62
  • Central DeWitt boys and girls sweep Maquoketa
  • Bettendorf hoops sweeps P.V.
  • North wins 6th straight with win at West
  • Peeters 25 points leads Assumption to win Central
  • Rockridge stays red hot with win over B.V.
  • Knoxville wins 15th game of the year
  • North Scott boys cruise past Muscatine
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.