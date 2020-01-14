School bus & car crash, both vehicles end in ditch in Geneseo

Posted 11:09 am, January 14, 2020, by

GENESEO, Illinois-- A school bus and a car crashed with both vehicles ending up in a ditch just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The bus and a silver car crashed on Wolf Road, Northwest of Geneseo, Illinois.

Several children were standing outside of the bus after the crash happened, according to witnesses.

The car was damaged on the drivers side and also ended up in the ditch.

News 8 has not received any information from Illinois State Police or the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

