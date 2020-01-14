Rock Falls students going through traumatic experiences are empowered by speaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois – Rock Falls Middle School students learned how to build themselves up from a traumatic experience thanks to, Nathan Harmon, a popular motivational speaker.

And school social worker, Susan Kavanaugh, knows these students go through a lot at school and at home.

“The longer I’m here the more I see,” says Kavanaugh. “And I don’t think anything really shocks me, it just saddens me.”

That’s where Harmon steps in – he connects with students and talks about his personal experiences. He talks about his experience with drugs, alcohol, and his choice to drive under the influence, which killed his friend and sent Harmon to prison.

But it’s the way he talks and the questions he asks students that sticks with them.

“Even though they are in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, when you ask questions – how many of you know somebody struggling with an issue when it comes to suicidal thoughts or self-harming or drugs and alcohol,” Harmon contemplates. “All their friends are doing it they’re in the middle they’re struggling with it.”

And the hands show – each student is going through similar struggles.

“My friend was sitting next to me and it brought tears to her eyes,” says seventh grade student, Addison Watts. “When he was talking about hurting yourself and self-harm.”

Harmon’s message to students is that they’re not alone and they have their own stories ahead of them.

“It can be the teacher, the custodian, the secretary,” says Kavanaugh. “As long as there is someone who recognizes them and see their worth.”

Harmon talks with students all across the world. One of his next stops is a school in Guatemala.