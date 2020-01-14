Road work will stop I-74 traffic during the early-morning hours on Wednesday in Henry County

Posted 4:41 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:42PM, January 14, 2020

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — Temporary overnight closures are expected along an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 74 in Henry County.

The closures will begin after midnight on Wednesday, January 15 and last until 5 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.  Traffic will be stopped between Woodhull and Andover, specifically where Illinois Route 17 and Illinois Route 81 meet I-74.

Closures will affect both directions of travel and will last a maximum of 15 minutes apiece at three spots on that stretch, said IDOT.  During these times, crews will be pulling electric cables across I-74 for a resurfacing project.

Drivers should expect delays.

