× Road work will stop I-74 traffic during the early-morning hours on Wednesday in Henry County

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — Temporary overnight closures are expected along an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 74 in Henry County.

The closures will begin after midnight on Wednesday, January 15 and last until 5 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Traffic will be stopped between Woodhull and Andover, specifically where Illinois Route 17 and Illinois Route 81 meet I-74.

Closures will affect both directions of travel and will last a maximum of 15 minutes apiece at three spots on that stretch, said IDOT. During these times, crews will be pulling electric cables across I-74 for a resurfacing project.

Drivers should expect delays.