Quad City Chamber of Commerce wants an Illinois-Iowa bank account to fund new projects

QUAD CITIES-- Creating a bi-state bank account for Iowa and Illinois is the top priority for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Region leaders made the announcement on January 14. Officials say the new funding mechanism would allow cities on both sides of the river to better collaborate on projects that benefit everyone.

Things like new attractions and infrastructure projects. The goal is to create a stronger region to keep and attract more people to the area.

The new initiative has to pass on the state level in Illinois and Iowa and then on the federal level. Congress and the president also need to sign off on it.