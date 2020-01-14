× Pro-Trump banner flies over Des Moines ahead of Democratic debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may see an advertising banner flying through the sky before the final Democratic debate on Tuesday, January 14.

According to a report by KCRG, the banner will say “TRUMP FIGHTS FOR IOWA FARMERS!” It was set up by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The communications director for Trump 2020, Tim Murtaugh, told KCRG that the re-election team is putting a warning out for voters suggesting that the “Democrats’ agenda would devastate Iowa’s economy.”

“At the same time, Iowans can rest assured knowing President Trump continues to protect farmers and grow our already strong economy,” said Murtaugh.

The banner was set to fly over Des Moines through 5 p.m.

The Democratic debate is set to begin at 8 p.m.

