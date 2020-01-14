Niabi welcomes new Eastern Black and White Colobus Monkey

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- The Niabi Zoo has an adorable new baby, “Kindu”, An Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey!

Eastern Black and White Colobus are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa and these strikingly colored primates are favorites among zoo visitors.

The Zoo says Kindu is a male and was born on December 10th, 2019. His parents are Shirati, the 17-year-old female and Tuli, a 13-year-old male.

All Baby Black and White Colobus start life completely white. After about 3 weeks patches of dark hair start to appear. It takes about 3 months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of mom and dad.

The zoo says 9 individuals in the troop are an important part of the North American Breeding population, currently made up of only 170 individuals.

