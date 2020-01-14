× Light mix overnight, morning commuters beware. Snow on track for Friday

We’re staying dry for another day as we’ve been noticing some break of sun during the afternoon hours. Even so, temperatures have felt rather pleasant with highs around the 40 degree mark.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s this evening before rising around the lower 30s by sunrise Wednesday morning. During this period, a disturbance racing in from the west will bring a light mix of of sleet, freezing rain and then rain just before sunrise.

This will likely create a light glaze on area roads and sidewalks for early commuters, so be weather aware.

Temperatures later that morning will be approaching 40 changing the last of the moisture to rain. The air will turn colder that afternoon and night leading to a brighter but much colder Thursday with highs only in the lower 20s.

This will lead to our next system which is still on track to arrive on Friday. With the cold air in place, snow will develop on Friday. Some accumulation is likely before this changes to a mix of snow and rain and then all rain later that night.

Much colder air blows back in on Saturday, with the last of the moisture ending in a light snow.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

