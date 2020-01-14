How effective is the flu vaccine?

THE QUESTION

Are there surveys that study flu vaccine efficiency? How many people that get sick with the flu have had flu shots?

THE ANSWER

We can verify that the government does keep track of how effective the flu vaccine is, but there isn’t a specific nationwide total of how many people get the flu vaccine and still get sick.

Instead, the CDC focuses on research studies in target cities to determine an estimated average rate for the nation as a whole.

Using that data, the CDC says the flu vaccine can reduce the risk of a person getting the flu between 40% and 60%.

WHAT WE FOUND

Each year, studies are conducted to determine the efficacy of that season’s flu vaccine. In the past 10 years, the most effective vaccine was in 2010-11 when it was 60% effective. The least effective was the vaccine from 2014-15 when it was estimated to be only 19% effective.

The CDC uses three different networks to study effectiveness. One focuses on the general adult population, one focuses on older adults and one network focuses on children. These studies target individual states and cities rather than surveying people nationwide.

These studies compare the frequency of influenza vaccinations among patients who have the flu, to vaccinations in a comparable group that does not have the flu.