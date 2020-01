Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- What's the stock market outlook for 2020? Investment advisor Mark Grywacheski joined us Monday, January 13 to talk about it.

Gywacheski says the stock market should start to rebound, much like the economy. To see his full answer, watch the video above.

Your Money with Mark airs every Monday, in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.