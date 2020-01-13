WQAD Sports January 13th

Posted 11:19 pm, January 13, 2020, by
  •  Sterling's Lexi Rodriguez wins Gatorade player of the year
  • Alleman's Kiersten Bailey prepares for huge trip to Germany
  • Illinois hoops back in AP Top 25
  • Riverdale girls best Sherrard
  • Astros General Manager and Manager fired
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.