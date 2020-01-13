× West Burlington police standoff turns into active fire scene

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa– What started as a police standoff has now turned into a house fire as firefighters battle flames and police try to arrest an armed man.

According to police around 2:40 A.M, police surrounded a house on the 400 block of Pennington Street for a man armed with a shotgun inside his house.

They say he fired the shotgun inside of his house and negotiations are ongoing.

Police have since confirmed that the residence is on fire, the man has still not been arrested.

West Burlington Elementary and High School students were not allowed to walk home and had to be picked up.

In consultation with local law enforcement, due to an ongoing community situation students will not be allowed to walk home this afternoon. This is solely a precautionary measure. Students will not be released early without a parent/guardian picking them up.

This situation is breaking, check back for updates.