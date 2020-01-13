× Quad City Regional Auto Show Weekend Getaway Sweepstakes

New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill The RiverCenter for the 2020 Quad City Regional Auto Show Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Enter to win a Weekend Getaway to see a Chicago vs St. Louis baseball game and a $600 VISA gift card. Contest begins Monday January, 13th at 12:00 pm and Sunday February, 9th at 11:59 p.m. Receive $2.00 off one adult ticket to the Quad City Regional Auto Show for entering.

To view sweepstakes rules click here.