Late week wintry system bears watching; here's when we may see our next round of snow

Gray skies but dry as temperatures this afternoon will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will remain steady in the 30s overnight as a very weak disturbance grazes the area overnight. We could encounter a few sprinkles or freezing drizzle overnight as well. Otherwise, skies will remain cloudy with some patchy fog in spots.

We’ll start our Tuesday will mostly cloudy skies before decreasing as we head into the afternoon with highs around the 40 degree mark.

Next system is on track to sweep through Wednesday morning with a light mix of rain and snow. Obviously, this could make roadways for morning commuters a bit slick in spots.

The one system to watch in the coming days is the one arriving on Friday into Friday night. Compared to last weekend’s wintry system with rain, freezing rain followed by snow, this system will arrive the opposite with snow developing before changing to a freezing rain and then rain event. Once again, this will likely impact travelers during this period. So, stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

