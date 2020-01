Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois-- Illinois' agriculture secretary has stepped down over a controversial email sent to him in 2012.

Governor JB Pritzker's office asked for John Sullivan'S resignation because he knew about the email from a former top lobbyist.

Which refers to an alleged rape in champaign. The governor says he was disturbed that Sullivan was aware of the email and didn't tell anyone about it.

The email is part of an ongoing investigation.