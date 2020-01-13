Hersong Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check of $460 for the December Three Degree to Hersong, the Quad Cities Women's Choir.

Accepting the check was Brooke Wilson Clemons representing Hersong.

Hersong was founded in 1988 with a mission to promote and develop women’s music as a significant expression of the strength, sisterhood of all women, social justice, world peace, cultural diversity and healing of the environment. Historically, Hersong has made its way by hands-on volunteer fundraising, individual memberships and outside donations allowing the chorus to provide many free concerts or benefits for programs.

If you would like to learn more about Hersong, the Quad Cities Women’s Choir, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.