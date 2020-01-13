Head in the Clouds Podcast: Flood Watch 2020

In this episode of Head in the Clouds, Jessica Brooks, a Hydrologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities discusses what threats we face for the upcoming spring when it comes to river flooding.

You can read more about our spring flooding risk here.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

