Enrollment slowly climbing at Western Illinois University

MOLINE, Illinois -- Western Illinois University's Interim President addressed the past while looking ahead at the future during his State of the University address.

Interim President Dr. Abraham began his speech by addressing one of the main concerns that have plagued the university - declining enrollment.

He said freshmen retention is at 85%, an increase of 5% this time last year.

Spring enrollment is also on the rise according to Abraham. He claims there are more admitted students for the fall of 2020 than there were at this time last year.

"We still have a long way to go," Dr. Abraham said. He added that now, it's a matter of making sure those admitted students commit to Western Illinois University.

Admitted Student Day is set for March 23rd 2020. It is a day where prospective students can meet with departments they are interested in and shadow undergraduate students.