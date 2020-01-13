Davenport schools overspend by $12 million, asking Dept. of Ed for forgiveness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Davenport School Board is sending a request to the Iowa Department of Education to forgive millions of dollars in overspending.

The board says the district spent about $12 million more from its general fund than authorized.

Superintendent Doctor Robert Kobylski is asking the state's School Budget Review Committee to consider forgiving $9.2 million of that $12 million.

The school board is set to meet with the committee later this month.

Problems with the budget have been an issue for Davenport schools for years.

In 2019 alone, they've had to cut nearly 130 positions through layoffs and early retirement packages.