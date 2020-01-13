Car sliding crashes into semi on I39, passengers walk away with only minor injuries

STERLING, Illinois — Two people narrowly escaped a car accident without serious injuries after their vehicle’s front half was pinned to a semi after it slid into the truck.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the car, which was being driven by a 15-year-old with an older passenger on board, was travelling on Interstate 39 in the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11 next to a semi when the driver lost control due to icy roadway conditions. The car then slid under the semi’s trailer and became stuck under it.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene at 8:51 a.m. to find the car’s two occupants without major harm being done to them. The two were treated for unspecified minor injuries.

The juvenile driver was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, no valid registration, and no valid license/permit. The passenger, 41-year-old Fairview Heights resident Kevin Lawrence, was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.